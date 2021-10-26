Hilarie Burton REVEALS Moira Kelly encouraged her to leave One Tree Hill: She told me to run

More than a decade after leaving One Tree Hill, Hilarie Burton is thanking her co-star Moira Kelly for persuading her to quit. As the star caught up on Monday's edition of Burton's Drama Queens podcast with co-hosts Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz, the actress claimed Kelly "saved my life" by giving her "permission to just go."

However, as per PEOPLE, Burton shed tears as she recalled the last time she saw Kelly, when she departed the show after season 6 in 2009, along with her romantic lead (and Kelly's onscreen son), Chad Michael Murray. Despite her desire to quit the program, Burton said that she faced a lot of backlash before meeting with Kelly. "I was like, 'I don't know what to do,' and you said, 'Run,'" Burton recalled. "You started it off with, like, a joke, and I was like, 'Yeah?' You said to me, 'There's so many chapters in life and this is just one. This is just one.'"

"I so valued your opinion of me and of our business and the way you prioritized your family over work, and that's what I wanted — what you had is what I wanted," she added. "You didn't have to say anything because you lived it and we could just, like, see it…I have wanted to thank you for that, honestly, since I was 26 years old."

Meanwhile, The former TRL anchor subsequently married Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 55, (who she met via her OTH costar Danneel Ackles), and they have two children: Augustus "Gus," 11, and George Virginia, 32. However she further said, "It's like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know that you saved my life.' I don't know what would have happened to me if I stayed," Burton later said. "I met my husband. My son exists because Moira Kelly told me to run. And so I did. I just think about how different my life would be if she wasn't that one person to give me permission to just go."

