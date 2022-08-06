Hilary Clinton 'absolutely approves' of Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin's romance; Report

Amid rumours of Bradley Cooper dating Hilary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin, the former US Secretary of State is all for the couple. In a recent chat with Page Six, a source opened up about Cooper's new romance, "Hillary absolutely approves of Huma dating Bradley." The actor was last linked to Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk but they parted ways in 2019.

The source went on to reveal, "Hillary sees Huma as a second daughter, and has given their relationship her blessing." Following the chaos surrounding Clinton's emails and Huma's soon-to-be ex-husband Anthony Weiner, the insider shared that the former First Lady is happy for her as she will no longer need to go through public embarrassment again with someone like Cooper.

They said, "After everything that happened with Hillary’s emails and Anthony Weiner, Hillary is joking that she is thrilled that Huma is dating a man who isn’t involved in politics." The source also noted, "Anna Wintour may have set them up, but Hillary’s blessing sealed the deal." Previously, it was revealed that apparently, the Vogue editor-in-chief was the one who brought the couple together. Another source talked about how the couple is planning to take things slow while they get to know each other better.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Copper is busy filming for his upcoming musical drama Maestro. The film is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein and serves as a biopic. Cooper has taken the mantle and is directing the film himself as he also takes on the lead role of Bernstein.

