Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma share heartwarming photos from their backyard wedding; Check It Out

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma walked down the aisle and said 'I Do' exactly a week ago, and the lovebirds are now reminiscing all the lovely moments from their intimate, backyard wedding. The Lizzie McGuire actress had shared a stunning photo of the two announcing their marriage. The couple have now taken to Instagram to share some heartwarming photos from their wedding ceremony and it is all things adorable. The pictures also includes their baby daughter and Hilary's son Luca from her first husband.

One of the caption read, 'Over a week ago I married this handsome devil. Love you @matthewkoma so grateful that I found the one person that gets sad at Christmas. Now I don’t have to be alone." Another adorable photo of the couple sitting with their kids and smiling at each other was special. Hilary captioned it, "Truly sad this day went by so quickly."

Matthew, on the other hand, left his followers in splits when he shared a picture from their dance along with a musician friend in the background. The caption read, "Thank you so much @hilaryduff for being there on such an important day for @taylordawesgoldsmith and I." Complete with a vintage car and the 'Just Married' sign, Matthew and Hilary looked picture perfect in their first wedding picture. Duff's wedding gown stole the limelight as the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a simple yet stunning piece with a long trail

