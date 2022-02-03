Hilary Duff confident that Barney Stinson will land in jail if Neil Patrick Harris joins How I Met Your Father

Neil Patrick Harris recently shared his thoughts on the reboot of his iconic show How I Met Your Mother where he essayed the role of the not-so-subtle ladies’ man Barney Stinson. If you didn't know, the reboot–How I Met Your Father was released this week and stars Hilary Duff and many more. While talking to Hilary in his Wondercade newsletter, the actor opened up about the possibility of reprising his role as the playboy in the new show.

Neil, 48, told Hilary: “As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry. Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum agreed that Barney’s antics would most likely land him in trouble with the current climate and the recent #MeToo era. Duff said: “I’m not sure how you feel about this, but I’m pretty sure Barney would… be in jail in 2022. Since we’re living in the world of females coming into power, I’m assuming that’s why they made [Barney-esque character Valentina] a woman!”

Back in January, Duff spoke to Screenrant and explained why she was reluctant to accept the role in the reboot. She said: “I got a call from my manager saying that there was this project that they wanted to chat with me about. Then I heard the title and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? What?!’ The original show is so, so beloved and was just so spot-on perfect, that I’m like, ‘Ohh, I don’t wanna do reboot.’ I was a little bit nervous about the sitcom of it all because I’ve never done multi-cam, but I read the script and it was just everything you want a comedy to be."

Also read: Hilary Duff almost turned down her role in How I Met Your Father; Find out why