Hilary Duff confirms Lizzie McGuire reboot is CANCELLED, leaves Sophie Turner massively disappointed

The Lizzie McGuire update from Hilary Duff naturally broke many hearts and one of them was Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner. Take a look at the reactions below.

Earlier in 2020, Hilary Duff got fans around the world excited when she announced the reboot of Lizzie McGuire. However, a lockdown infused timeline and many months later, the actress confirmed on social media that the reboot has officially been cancelled. The reboot was going to take us through the life of Lizzie as an adult in New York City and navigating her 30's. However, Duff revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram and fans couldn't help but feel sad and disappointed.

Hilary wrote, "I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen."

She further added, "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with hee. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."

The update naturally broke many hearts and one of them was Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner. The actress was left massively disappointed as she commented, "NO LIZZIE NOOOO." Check out Hilary's Instagram post and reactions to it below:

Before the Covid 19 pandemic brought life to a standstill in the US, Hilary had even shared some BTS shots from the sets of Lizzie McGuire's reboot.

