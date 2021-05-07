Hilary Duff explains the REAL reason why Lizzie McGuire revival series was cancelled

Hilary Duff in her recent interview, addressed the cancellation of Lizzie McGuire reboot and what led to it.

Hilary Duff recently opened up about what went wrong with the Lizzie McGuire revival in an interview. The actress who starred in the lead role of the Disney series that ran from 2001 to 2004, received immense love for her teenage fan favourite character. While the idea of a reboot of the show with Duff's character now in her 30s seemed like a great idea, unfortunately, it was announced in December last year that the reboot had been cancelled.

In her recent interview for SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Duff addressed the reasons why the revival show fell through. As per Just Jared, while speaking about the creative differences that ensued, she said, "I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now."

Duff and the original creator of the show Terri Minsky had hoped to give Lizzie's character and the show, a more adult direction though it seems Disney had a rather different version. Revealing what she was hoping the reboot to be like, Hilary said, "The one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. And so, for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world", via Just Jared.

Hilary also admitted that there was a point in her life when she "couldn’t stand Lizzie McGuire", but believes that in her current phase, she loves the character and how it all began for with that role. As for what lies ahead for Duff, she recently made the major announcement that she will be headlining How I Met Your Father, the spin-off series of How I Met Your Mother.

