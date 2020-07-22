Hilary Duff gives an update on the new Lizzie McGuire series: I have high hopes, we are going to make it work

In a recent chat with E! News, Hilary Duff spoke up about the much-awaited Lizzie McGuire series. The actress revealed that the reboot is still being worked on and she feels optimistic.

Calling all the Lizzie McGuire fans: Don't give up on the upcoming series just yet! Actress Hilary Duff recently revealed that the reboot is still being worked on. The revamped show Lizzie McGuire has been down a rocky road, the show was originally scheduled to come to Disney+ in August 2019 but has faced several delays after original creator Terri Minsky left over creative differences, and production was halted. At the time, Disney said they wanted to put a "new lens" on the series, which was described as a show about Lizzie as a 30-year-old woman living her dream life in New York City.

After the series Love, Victor was moved from Disney+ to Hulu due to "adult themes" (per The Hollywood Reporter), star Hilary Duff spoke out on Instagram, asking for Lizzie to follow suit. Since then, there have been few updates, but now, in an interview, Duff told E! News that the reboot is still happening. "We are very much still in conversation with them a couple of times a week, which is really nice," she said. "We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic," Duff continues. "But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work."

Duff also said she wants to honour the iconic character. "It's like a responsibility to Lizzie, honouring her and the fanbase that grew up with her," she says. "We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board, but I feel optimistic that it will happen." "A lot of writing is happening," Duff says, though there has been no real word on if the show can go forward. "We are being told to have patience, which is good, so I feel optimistic."

The new version of the upcoming series would have seen Lizzie as an assistant to an interior decorator in New York, dating a guy who owns a fancy restaurant, and about to celebrate her 30th birthday with what appears to be a perfect life. "There's a confidence that I'm definitely trying to give her, just 'cause she's older and gone through more life than when she was a teenager," Duff told E! News.

Original series stars Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas, and Adam Lamberg were all set to return, in addition to the 13-year-old animated Lizzie.

ALSO READ Lizzie McGuire reboot series hits a road bump after original show creator Terri Minsky steps down

Share your comment ×