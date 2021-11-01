Hilary Duff has the BEST reaction to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Lizzie Mcguire Halloween tribute

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:40 PM IST  |  7.3K
   
Hilary Duff Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
Hilary Duff reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween costume.
Advertisement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made everyone take a trip down memory lane to the good old Disney days as the couple dressed up as  Isabella and Paolo from The Lizzie Mcguire Movie for Halloween 2021. The Jonas Brothers singer shared photos of their costume on Instagram and wrote a famous movie line in the caption that said, "Sing to me Paolo." 

While fans went crazy over Joe and Sophie's amazing Lizzie Mcguire tribute, the film's lead star Hilary Duff herself also reacted to it. In the photo shared by Joe, the Jonas Brothers singer channeled the look of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flim, while Turner dressed as Isabella, played by Duff, Australian actress, Olivia de Jonge, portrayed Lizzie, also played by Duff. 

Reacting to the photo, Duff wrote, "I'M SCREAMING" along with a string of crying emojis. We bet Hilary was surprised by this amazing tribute paid by Joe and Sophie to the iconic times of Lizzie Mcguire. 

Not only Duff but several other celebrities praised Joe and Sophie for nailing their Halloween look. While Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "So good" in comments, Turner's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas dropped a laughter emoji and a high five emoji in comments.

This isn't the first time Joe and Sophie left everyone speechless with their Halloween look. Previously, the couple has donned some memorable costumes including the time when Joe dressed up as Sophie's famed Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. The couple had also recreated Morticia and Gomez's famous looks from The Addams Family in the past.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pay tribute to Hilary Duff's The Lizzie McGuire Movie on Halloween

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram, Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All