Hilary Duff has the BEST reaction to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Lizzie Mcguire Halloween tribute

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made everyone take a trip down memory lane to the good old Disney days as the couple dressed up as Isabella and Paolo from The Lizzie Mcguire Movie for Halloween 2021. The Jonas Brothers singer shared photos of their costume on Instagram and wrote a famous movie line in the caption that said, "Sing to me Paolo."

While fans went crazy over Joe and Sophie's amazing Lizzie Mcguire tribute, the film's lead star Hilary Duff herself also reacted to it. In the photo shared by Joe, the Jonas Brothers singer channeled the look of Paolo, played by Yani Gellman in the flim, while Turner dressed as Isabella, played by Duff, Australian actress, Olivia de Jonge, portrayed Lizzie, also played by Duff.

Reacting to the photo, Duff wrote, "I'M SCREAMING" along with a string of crying emojis. We bet Hilary was surprised by this amazing tribute paid by Joe and Sophie to the iconic times of Lizzie Mcguire.

Not only Duff but several other celebrities praised Joe and Sophie for nailing their Halloween look. While Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "So good" in comments, Turner's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas dropped a laughter emoji and a high five emoji in comments.

This isn't the first time Joe and Sophie left everyone speechless with their Halloween look. Previously, the couple has donned some memorable costumes including the time when Joe dressed up as Sophie's famed Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. The couple had also recreated Morticia and Gomez's famous looks from The Addams Family in the past.

