Hilary Duff HINTS that there might be a Hannah Montana & Lizzie McGuire collaboration in the future

According to Hilary Duff’s recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire might be coming together for a crossover. Scroll down to read what the Disney star said.

Fans might be able to watch a crossover between Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire! In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary Duff revealed that the Lizzie McGuire show is very much a "work in progress," even though the coronavirus has stalled production. "So you know, we started shooting, we stopped shooting and went back to the drawing board with Disney+, Disney and myself to come up with something that works for all of us, and we're still in the middle of that process," she shared, adding, "Everything kind of got put on hold, especially now because of COVID. But no, we're talking weekly and I feel really good about it."

Hilary is still confident the show will be everything fans imagined and more, with a potential Miley Cyrus collaboration to boot. When the magazine brought up how Hannah Montana was partially inspired by the Lizzie McGuire Movie, Hilary joked, "Oh my god, I've never heard that one. But you might be starting something right now." She continued, "I don't know, I've never thought about a Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire crossover, but never say never! Anything goes these days, right?"

The mother of two stated she's "particularly determined" to make sure the show is made as "it should be," seemingly hinting at the difference of opinions between the show creator Terri Minsky and Disney+. In February, it was reported that Minsky was fired because she wanted to portray an "adult" version of Lizzie, which Disney+ believed wasn't suitable for their platform.

