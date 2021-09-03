Hilary Duff jokes that hubby Matthew Koma’s birthday tribute to her is ‘bound to get him baby number 4’

Hilary Duff recently celebrated her birthday and her husband Matthew Koma had a sweet note tributed to his wife over social media! However, the former Disney star interpreted the note to mean that Matthew was possibly gunning for another baby together. If you don’t know, Matthew and Hilary share two daughters, Banks and baby Mae, and Hilary has an older son, Luca Comrie, with former hockey star Mike Comrie.

Matthew had written the tribute in celebration of her starting work on her brand new show, How I Met Your Father. The photo he shared features Hilary when Mae, now 5 months, when she was just a newborn. “one of my favourite pictures of wifey somewhere between supremely fulfilled, exhausted, and why the f— are you taking my photo. She started her new show this week and it’s so rad watching her kick into that mode,” he penned.

He added, “It’s easy to forget when she’s nailing it as a mama bear, wife, family psychologist and chicken lady, that she was first an absolute ace at what she was born to do. This show is gonna be epic. Also, to keep her grounded- her subway order below--White bread. Turkey Mayo. Lettuce. Pickle. Olive. Salt pepper. White cheese. Oil and vinegar. Tomato. Not toasted,” Matthew teased. “Oh you’re gunna get it, this is bound to get him baby number 4 and subway night 3 tonight,” Hilary replied.

On the work front, Hilary has been busy filming How I Met Your Father which is a spinoff of the popular show--How I Met Your Mother.

Also Read: Hilary Duff ‘not ready for Younger to end’ but gearing up for How I Met Your Father; Says it’ll be ‘legendary’