Hilary Duff marries partner Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony; See FIRST wedding photo

Hilary Duff, who has been making headlines for her Lizzie McGuire reboot, tied the knot with longtime partner Matthew Koma over the weekend. The much-in love couple said 'I Do' and also took to social media to share their first wedding photo. Complete with a vintage car and the 'Just Married' sign, Matthew and Hilary look picture perfect as they pose for the camera. Duff's wedding gown stole the limelight as the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a simple yet stunning piece with a long trail.

Matthew, on other hand, looked dapper in a suit complete with a bow. Sharing the same photo, Hilary simply captioned it, "This." Whereas, Matthew wrote, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19." As per reports, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in an intimate ceremony. "It was a love-fest - a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family," a source told Just Jared of their wedding ceremony on Saturday. Duff's hair stylist also teased a photo on Instagram the day they said "I do". She posted a bouquet of flowers writing: "Winter solstice...A day of luv."

Hilary Duff began dating Matthew Koma, a songwriter by profession, in January 2017, a year after her divorce from Mike Comrie was finalised. She and Comrie have a son named Luca, whereas Hilary and Matthew welcomed a daughter named Banks in October 2018. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year in May.

