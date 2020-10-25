Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting their 2nd child together; Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan, others shower love

Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma revealed that they are expecting their second baby together. Following the announcement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jenna Dewan and many others showered the couple with love.

Surprise, surprise! Another Hollywood baby is in the making. Hilary Dugg and Matthew Koma have revealed that they are preparing to welcome their second baby together. The actress and the musician took to their respective social media accounts over the weekend to make the big announcement. Sharing a boomerang video, Matthew is seen giving Hilary a belly rub while Hilary leans against the artist and smiles. Hilary shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "We are growing!!! Mostly me."

On the other hand, Matthew shared the video on his account and wrote, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021". The couple is already parents to a 2-year-old daughter while Hilary has an eight-year-old son from her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Following the pregnancy announcement, numerous celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Jonas took to the comments section of Matthew's post and said, "Wohoooooo congratulations." Glee alum Lea Michele, who recently welcomed her baby boy this year, said, "Yes!!!! Congratulations!!" This Is Us star Mandy Moore commented, "Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo". Jeena Dewan dropped a few heart emojis to show the Disney star love.

Check out the video announcing Hilary Duff's pregnancy below:

Hilary and Matthew walked down the aisle in 2019. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the couple's Beverly Hills home last year. Pinkvilla congratulates Hilary and Matthew! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

