Hilary Duff ‘not ready for Younger to end’ but gearing up for How I Met Your Father; Says it’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff recently got candid about her decision to join HIMYM sequel How I Met Your Father. Scroll down to see what she said.

Former Disney star Hilary Duff recently revealed that she’s ready for her next project! If you missed it, earlier this week, it was announced that Hilary will be starring in Hulu’s upcoming show How I Met Your Father, a sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Hilary opened up about the final season of her show Younger and explains why she’s excited about her new show.

“After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Hilary said about Younger. “I’m not ready for it to end.” However, Hilary did joke that she’s ready for a “a job that shoots in L.A!” instead of having to fly to New York City to film Younger. Hilary then went on to share why she decided to take the starring role in How I Met Your Father.

“HIMYF” is “set in the near future where Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love, in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” “I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” Hilary shared.

