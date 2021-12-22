Hilary Duff pens a gushing tribute to husband Matthew Koma on second wedding anniversary: Guy of my dreams

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday and Duff posted their wedding day throwback photos along with a sweet tribute.

'12.21.19 with the guy of my dreams,' the Lizze McGuire actress captioned her Instagram post. 'Papa bear. Best friend. Good human. That's all.' The couple share a daughter together, Banks Bair, 3. Duff included a short clip of her husband, Matthew, embracing her in his arms in the first gallery post. The second image depicts the pair looking at their wedding rings. In the third post, she uploaded a sweet video of herself dancing with a child, and in the subsequent ones, she revealed more unforgettable moments from her wedding.

However, as per Daily Mail, the couple initially met in 2015, while Hilary, 34, was working on her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breath out. Matthew is a vocalist and songwriter who is presently a part of the band at the Winnetka Bowling League. Hilary divorced her ex-husband, NHL player Mike Comrie, with whom she had a son, Luca, a year before meeting Matthew. The pair didn't make their first red carpet appearance together until 2017, a year after they formally began dating. In October of the following year, they had their first daughter, Banks.

Meanwhile, Hilary has been keeping herself busy by acting in the upcoming Hulu comedy How I Met Your Father. The gender-flipped spinoff of How I Met Your Mother will be a ten-episode sitcom that will premiere on January 18. Similar to How I Met Your Mother, the comedy revolves on a young female who is unmarried in New York City, and her future self is telling her life to her future children.

