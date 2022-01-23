Hilary Duff REVEALS how she was typecast after playing Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff who is the lead star of How I Met Your Father recently opened up about her Disney days in an interview with Bustle. The actress who famously played the role of Lizzie McGuire revealed how the character's popularity impacted her career after she was typecast to a certain kind of roles. Duff revealed how constant comparisons with her character left her irritated by it.

Opening up on how her Hollywood dreams were hampered because she was often seen in the same light as that of her Disney character, Duff said, "I was like, "I'm me! I'm Hilary, not that person. That's a made-up person. It was a desire to be seen as a person outside of a character. By the time I was 18, I was like, 'If I hear that name [Lizzie McGuire] one more time!'", via Bustle.

Hilary was 13-years-old when the show premiered in January 2001 on the Disney channel. In the same interview, Hilary admitted how she played herself and really related to it. The series eventually concluded in 2004 following which Duff also starred in a movie based on the same character.

Although even as the character became popular and was much-loved, playing Lizzie also backfired for Duff who revealed that she was often rejected by producers and casting agents as they could not separate her from her character and didn't cast her she was "too famous" and known as Lizzie McGuire.

Currently, Duff stars as the lead in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, How I Met Your Father which released on Hulu last week.

