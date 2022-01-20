Hilary Duff REVEALS the plot of cancelled Lizzie Mcguire revival; Says she was tempted to leak the episodes

There's no denying that the cancellation of Lizzie Mcguire revival left fans severely disappointed though considering actress Hilary Duff still remains hopeful about it in future, fans too have been remaining patient. During the promotions of her new show, How I Met Your Father, Hilary also spoke about the now-cancelled Lizzie Mcguire reboot and also revealed its plot.

While starting that the reboot is neither dead nor alive at the moment, Lizzie revealed details about the two episodes of the Disney show revival that were shot before cancellation. Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Duff revealed details about what the plot of the show was proposed to be and said, "My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the f**k?'"

When asked if she ever felt like leaking the two episodes of the revival that were initially shot, Duff admitted that the thought had crossed her mind but she stopped herself from doing so. Although, Hilary further stated that she doesn't regret not doing anything about it and added everything does happen for a reason and that it just wasn't the right moment.

Although considering the reaction that the show's cancellation met, Duff, admitted that she found the reaction extremely sweet and hence has maintained a neutral stance over the reboot once again working out in the future maintaining that, "It’s not dead, and it’s not alive."

