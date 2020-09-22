  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shows off new tattoo of her name; Mandy Moore comments ‘dying’

Matthew Koma just got a new tattoo to honour his wife Hilary Duff recently and took to Instagram to share a picture of the intimate tattoo. See it below.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 01:24 am
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shows off new tattoo of her name; Mandy Moore comments ‘dying’Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shows off new tattoo of her name; Mandy Moore comments ‘dying’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There's no question that Matthew Koma loves his wife Hilary Duff very much. But on September 21, the musician decided to prove his loyalty to his wife with a whole new ink job. "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name is tattooed on your butt cheek," Matthew shared on Instagram. "#squats #gainz #laseraway."  To which Hilary said: "Finest tiniest booty around," she wrote in the comments section. "#YouStuckNowBoy." 

 

Apart from Hilary’s attention, Matthew's latest tattoo gathered more than a few followers who had some thoughts on it. "Dying," Mandy Moore wrote in the comments section while using the praise hands emoji. Whitney Cummings added, "Wait I just got this too." 

 

See the photo below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

In case you missed it, Hilary recently opened up to E! News about quarantine life with her family that includes two kids Luca, 8, and Banks, 1. "It's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know?" Hilary explained back in July. "I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus."

 

As for her husband Matthew, Hilary was quick to call the musician a "good partner." "We are doing great, and he's the best," she said. "He is so sweet. He has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me." "Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household," Hilary continued. "So, I'm really grateful he's super involved."

 

ALSO READ: Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma share heartwarming photos from their backyard wedding; Check It Out

Credits :Matthew Koma’s Instagram, Getty Images, E! News

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement