Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shows off new tattoo of her name; Mandy Moore comments ‘dying’

Matthew Koma just got a new tattoo to honour his wife Hilary Duff recently and took to Instagram to share a picture of the intimate tattoo. See it below.

There's no question that Matthew Koma loves his wife Hilary Duff very much. But on September 21, the musician decided to prove his loyalty to his wife with a whole new ink job. "Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name is tattooed on your butt cheek," Matthew shared on Instagram. "#squats #gainz #laseraway." To which Hilary said: "Finest tiniest booty around," she wrote in the comments section. "#YouStuckNowBoy."

Apart from Hilary’s attention, Matthew's latest tattoo gathered more than a few followers who had some thoughts on it. "Dying," Mandy Moore wrote in the comments section while using the praise hands emoji. Whitney Cummings added, "Wait I just got this too."

See the photo below:

In case you missed it, Hilary recently opened up to E! News about quarantine life with her family that includes two kids Luca, 8, and Banks, 1. "It's been a beautiful thing to watch my son play with my daughter every day and, like, actually want to, you know?" Hilary explained back in July. "I was worried that they wouldn't have anything in common, but he's so good to her and she's obsessed with him. So, that's been a bonus."

As for her husband Matthew, Hilary was quick to call the musician a "good partner." "We are doing great, and he's the best," she said. "He is so sweet. He has his own studio and he goes to work Monday through Friday. He's been really busy right now, obviously, because he can do everything alone. But I'm home all day. So, we came up with this routine where he lets me sleep in, and he does the first three hours with the kids in the morning because he knows, once they see me, they only want me." "Literally, none of my friends say that they have the same thing going on in their household," Hilary continued. "So, I'm really grateful he's super involved."

ALSO READ: Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma share heartwarming photos from their backyard wedding; Check It Out

Share your comment ×