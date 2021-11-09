Hilary Duff says 'Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser' as she pierces her daughter's ears

Hilary Duff is flaunting her daughter's new jewellery, oblivious to those who disagree with her parenting style. The Younger actress, 34, shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday that her 7-month-old daughter Mae James had her ears pierced. The actress made the announcement with a picture of baby Mae wearing her little stud earrings.

"Yes! I pierced her ears today," Duff writes. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser....again lesss go." Duff, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Banks Violet, with husband Matthew Koma, 34, and a 9-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, also got her elder daughter's ears pierced at the age of 7 months. As per PEOPLE, the Lizzie McGuire actress disclosed on Instagram in 2019 that she had her daughter Banks' ears pierced.

Meanwhile, Duff and her family recently enjoyed Halloween weekend together, and the actress documented the occasion with a compilation of adorable family photos on Instagram. In the first photo, the mother of three was wearing a pair of beige cat ears. She placed a kiss on Banks, who was painted with a snout and whiskers. Duff also posted a picture of herself with her hands full, posing for a candid snap with all three of her children.

The "Come Clean" singer also released a plethora of Halloween-themed photos, with Luca dressed as Naruto from the Japanese manga series, Banks as a butterfly, and Mae as a cow. Fans were also treated to a little video clip of Koma dressed as a wizard, complete with a cloak, grey wig, and magical wand, walking around a neighbourhood with Mae in his arms.

