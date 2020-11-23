  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hilary Duff says she has been ‘exposed to COVID’ amidst 3rd pregnancy; Give insight into her quarantine

Hilary Duff recently shared via Instagram stories that she had been exposed to COVID while travelling to New York for shooting her series Younger.
11325 reads Mumbai
Hilary Duff says she has been ‘exposed to COVID’ Hilary Duff says she has been ‘exposed to COVID’ amidst 3rd pregnancy; Give insight into her quarantine
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hilary Duff recently shared that she’s been “exposed to covid,” according to her Instagram Stories. The 33-year-old actress shared the news with her 16 million followers while donning a grey hoodie. “Quarantine day 2 Fml,” she captioned her story on Sunday. Duff, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, is back in New York City to film TV Land’s hit show Younger, which stars Sutton Foster and is in its seventh season. Production on the show began last month, according to an Instagram post shared by actress Debi Mazar.

 

“Major Covid19 protocols in place. Proud of my cast & crew for braving it & taking all the extra measures to protect one another. Love seeing my castmates & being around their fantastic energy,” Mazar wrote at the time. “Masks were on all the time unless we were filming. No eating or drinking on the set now.”

 

After hearing Hilary’s upsetting COVID news, it is not clear when fans can expect the new season. The show had already halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season 6 finale of Younger, which aired on September 4, 2019, drew 1.2 million viewers, according to a press release issued around that time. The show is a top-rated sitcom among women ages 18 to 54.

 

In case you didn’t know, in the U.S., the novel coronavirus has infected more than 12 million Americans, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. The state of New York has more than 590,800 confirmed infections, with nearly 42,000 of them in Manhattan, where a significant portion of Younger has been filmed.

 

ALSO READ: Hilary Duff lashes out at people for accusing her of child trafficking, says 'This is actually disgusting'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

You may like these
Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland talk about sex misconceptions, their first period and more; Watch
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma expecting their 2nd child together; Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan, others shower love
Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shows off new tattoo of her name; Mandy Moore comments ‘dying’
Hilary Duff HINTS that there might be a Hannah Montana & Lizzie McGuire collaboration in the future
Hilary Duff SLAMS people for not wearing a mask during 4th of July celebrations: We are worse than ever
Hilary Duff lashes out at people for accusing her of child trafficking, says 'This is actually disgusting'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement