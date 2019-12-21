Hilary Duff shares a video of her son being upset and blasts at paparazzi for following them everywhere; WATCH

Hilary Duff shared a video of her son being upset and blasted paparazzi for following them everywhere.

Hilary Duff is done being followed around “everywhere” and needs some privacy with her children. The 32-year-old actress has slammed paparazzi for following her everywhere even when she is out with her kids. Duff took to her Instagram story and to called out three photographers who were trying to click photos of her outing with her kids. “Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go,” she can be heard saying in a video featuring 2 men with cameras.

“Two grown men, three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to. In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all,” she mentions before turning her camera on her upset son and asking his opinion. “How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it." While she was clearly bothered by the whole scenario, her following posts proved that the actress did not let the paparazzi ruin her day out with her kids. She later posted videos of her daughter dancing and her son getting a haircut at a salon.

Duff is not the only celebrity who has recently raised her voice against this breach of privacy. Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson blasted the paparazzi after the Black Widow star and her security team were overpowered by photographers and had to sought help at a Los Angeles Police Station. According to a report by Fox, Johansson had claimed that five cars with tinted windows chased her after she left the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in April.

