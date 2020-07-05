  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hilary Duff SLAMS people for not wearing a mask during 4th of July celebrations: We are worse than ever

Singer and actress Hilary Duff is calling out people on irresponsible behaviour amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram to express outrage on seeing people celebrate the 4th of July without masks and social distancing.
2389 reads Mumbai
Hilary Duff SLAMS people for not wearing a mask during 4th of July celebrations: We are worse than everHilary Duff SLAMS people for not wearing a mask during 4th of July celebrations: We are worse than ever
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff is fed up with people who are not following social distancing practices and who are not wearing a mask while in public. The 32-year-old actress witnessed a crowded house party where no one was wearing masks while she was driving around Los Angeles with her husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banks on the Fourth of July. Hilary took to Instagram to share her annoyance, “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” the Younger star wrote.

 

She added, “California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head-scratcher for me." 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming...California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

“Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!” she added. Hilary also reacted to Kanye's presidential run announcement in the post. Hilary signed off from her post by saying, “Oh and I’m running for President.”

 

The 32-year-old spent the rest of her 4th of July indoors. The star shared snippets of her day via Instagram stories. The singer shared several photos of daughter Banks, and an adorable video of Banks dancing around their living room as husband Matthew Koma played the guitar.

Credits :Just Jared, Getty Images, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement