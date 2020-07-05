Hilary Duff SLAMS people for not wearing a mask during 4th of July celebrations: We are worse than ever

Singer and actress Hilary Duff is calling out people on irresponsible behaviour amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram to express outrage on seeing people celebrate the 4th of July without masks and social distancing.

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff is fed up with people who are not following social distancing practices and who are not wearing a mask while in public. The 32-year-old actress witnessed a crowded house party where no one was wearing masks while she was driving around Los Angeles with her husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banks on the Fourth of July. Hilary took to Instagram to share her annoyance, “We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” the Younger star wrote.

She added, “California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head-scratcher for me."

“Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be COVID free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!” she added. Hilary also reacted to Kanye's presidential run announcement in the post. Hilary signed off from her post by saying, “Oh and I’m running for President.”

The 32-year-old spent the rest of her 4th of July indoors. The star shared snippets of her day via Instagram stories. The singer shared several photos of daughter Banks, and an adorable video of Banks dancing around their living room as husband Matthew Koma played the guitar.

