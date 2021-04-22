Hilary Duff to star in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series ‘How I Met Your Father’

Beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother is getting sequel series called How I Met Your Father with Hillary Duff in the lead. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger to serve as showrunners.

7 years after the loved sitcom How I Met Your Mother concluded a glorious 9 year run of 9 seasons and 208 episodes, the series is getting a sequel called How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff will portray the lead character and narrator Sophia telling her son about how she met his father with the story flashing back to 2021. Sophie and her friends will be dealing with the complication of love in the age of dating apps and options all around.

Showrunners of another NBC show This Is Us Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will be running the show for a 10 episode first season. How I Met Your Father has become a reality at least after three attempts at now Disney owned the 20th Television studio. Original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will return for the sequel as well alongside Isaac and Elizabeth. Both Isaac and Elizabeth had been attempting their take on the series since 2016.

Under Former Entertainment President, Nina Tassler, CBS had attempted a pilot called How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig in 2014 considering the flagship series was ending its course on television. Elizabeth and Isaac’s This Is Us will return next season for its sixth and likely last season. Hilary Duff is the star of the American comedy-drama Younger which will return for its 12 episode seventh and last season this year after its beginning in 2015. Younger will leave its original network TV Land and will be coming on Paramount+ for the last season.

