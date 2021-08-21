Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID 19 despite getting ‘vaxxed’; Reveals symptoms to fans

Hilary Duff has revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite getting vaccinated. With a story on Instagram, Duff has shared her current situation with her fans of battling COVID-19 after catching the Delta variant of the virus. She even took to the platform to open up about her symptoms which range from ‘no taste’, to ‘sinus pressure.’

Taking to the social media platform, the How I Met Your Father star revealed her symptoms to fans and her current state amid catching the virus. “That delta...she’s a little b*itch,” said Duff. She went ahead to pen down that she has ‘no taste or smell,’ along with a ‘sinus pressure.’ Hilary also said that her brain feels foggy due to the virus but she is ‘happy to be vaxxed.’ The actor has caught the delta variant, which has been the main concern of several countries awaiting the third wave.

Check out her Instagram story:

The actor, 33, had to quarantine in November 2020 due to being exposed to the virus while filming for the final season of Younger. Later, she also revealed to have had to deal with an eye infection due to the number of COVID-19 tests that she had to undergo.

She also recently opened up about bagging a lead role in the upcoming series How I Met Your Father. Amid the current situation with Duff, and COVID-19 in general, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the production team about whether the shooting for the series will continue or shut down for some time.

Check out her Instagram post:

ALSO READ: Hilary Duff lashes out at people for accusing her of child trafficking, says 'This is actually disgusting'