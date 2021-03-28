Hilary Duff welcomes baby girl with Matthew Koma; Introduces daughter Mae James Bair with a beautiful photo

Younger actress Hilary Duff welcomed her third baby with Matthew Koma and revealed her daughter's name in an adorable Instagram post.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma became parents for the third time as they welcomed their third baby together on March 24, 2021. Duff recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of the family after her home birth and also revealed her daughter's name along with it. Adding the birth date of her baby girl in the caption, Duff also mentioned that Koma and she have named her Mae James Bair. The couple received congratulatory comments from close friends such as Ashley Tisdale, Sophie Turner, and more.

Duff's picture showed her in the birthing pool surrounded by her two-year-old daughter Banks, husband Matthew Koma, and son Luca, 9, who is seen gazing at the little Mae with wonder and glee. Sharing the beautiful picture, she wrote, "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21."

Before announcing the birth of her third child, the Younger actress had already dropped a hint about the same when she recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her daughter Banks and captioned it saying "Big sister". Duff also shared more pictures of baby Mae in her Instagram stories. She also posted a cute picture of husband Matthew Koma kissing her and captioned it a "girl dad."

Previously, while speaking to People in an interview, Duff had revealed why the couple had decided to keep the news of their third baby's arrival under wraps, she said, "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

