Hilary Duff's not so perfect Christmas situation with her two goofy kids is hilarious; Check It Out

Hilary Duff is gearing for Christmas and the actress is undoubtedly having the most wonderful time of the year. Festive celebrations have already kick-started in the West and celebrities have been taking some time off from their hectic work schedule to spend quality time with their families. Amidst the shoot of her upcoming Disney film, Lizzie McGuire's reboot, Hilary took time out to take her adorable kids to meet Santa.

While you may expect it to be all jolly and happy, Hilary's kids were probably a little freaked out and that made for an epic photo. The picture was an epitome of chaos as it shows Hilary's son Luca Comrie holding daughter Banks Violet Blair. From the looks of it, Luca and Banks probably did not have the best time but at least Hilary got this goofy photo from it. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Honestly, Luca deserves a gold medal."

A close friend commented, "This is one of the finest Santa portraits I’ve ever seen." Just a few days ago, Hilary had shared an adorable photo of the family of four possibly Christmas tree shopping. Check out their photos below:

Meanwhile, Disney's popular show Lizzie McGuire is all set to get a reboot. Hilary Duff will be reprising her role as Lizzie and it will follow her journey as a 30-year-old millennial navigating her life through New York City. No release date for the same has been announced as yet.

