Hilary Duff's stunning wedding gown includes a significant feature from her children & husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff said 'I Do' to fiance Matthew Koma in a low-key and intimate ceremony over the weekend. The Lizzie McGuire star walked down the aisle in Los Angeles and looked picture while doing it. The Disney star's wedding dress stole the show as she posed next to Koma against the back drop of a vintage car with a 'Just Married' sign. Hilary's wedding gown was by designer Jenny Packham, one of Kate Middleton’s favourite designers, and the actress looked super simple yet so elegant.

In a video for Vogue, Hilary's wedding dress fitting was captured on camera with designer Jenny Packham explaining the intricate details of the stunning gown which was Ivory in colour. The cut was a fishtail skirt with exaggerated sleeves and a cape. But what made the gown even more special was that Packham had embroidered the couple’s initials and wedding date on the inside of the fishtail skirt.

That's not all, the gown also featured the initials of their children, 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair and 7-year-old son Luca Cruz -- whom the actress shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Matthew, on other hand, looked dapper in a suit complete with a bow. Sharing the photo, Hilary simply captioned it, "This." Whereas, Matthew wrote, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19." The couple have been dating since 2017 and welcomed their daughter named Banks in October 2018. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year in May.

