Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider welcome twins, Announce the good news with a moving post

Hilary Swank, the popular American actress, and her husband Philip Schneider welcomed their first children recently. For the unversed, the I Am Mother actress announced that she was pregnant with twin babies, last year. On the special occasion of Easter, Hilary Swank took to her official Instagram handle and announced that she has given birth to their twins, a son, and a daughter.

Hilary Swank's Instagram post

The new mom, who is totally excited and a little emotional about the new phase in her life, took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note. "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," reads Hilary Swank's post. The actress also shared a lovely still, in which she is seen enjoying the sunset with her twin babies. Hilary Swank is seen in a grey trench coat with top-clipped hair. The doting mother has held her son and daughter close to her on both shoulders.

Check out Hilary Swank's Instagram post, below:

Celebs congratulate Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank's close friends and colleagues from the film industry took to her official Instagram handle and showered the actress with congratulatory messages. "God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever... so happy for you all," wrote her close friend Sharon Stone. "Congrats beautiful stong mama and babes," commented Juliette Lewis. "Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless!" wrote Lindsay Lohan. "So happy to see you turkeys soaking up the sea, the sun and the salt air! Love you. Welcome to planet earth little ones. Hope you have a lovely stay here," commented Misha Collins.

ALSO READ: Gerard Butler reveals he ‘cut open’ Hilary Swank while filming P.S. I Love You: Almost took her eye out