Hilary Swank Announces Third Pregnancy at 52 With Husband Philip Schneider, 3 Years After Welcoming Twins

Hollywood star Hilary Swank has exciting family update to share! The two-time Oscar winner is expecting her third child with husband Philip Schneider, three years after welcoming their twins. The actor announced the news on social media with an adorable family video, giving fans a glimpse of the joyful moment as she prepares to embrace motherhood once again at 52.

Hilary Swank shares pregnancy announcement

Hilary took to Instagram to reveal her pregnancy in a playful video featuring her husband and their twins dancing in the dark with glow sticks attached to their bodies. The highlight came when the P.S. I Love You star appeared with her baby bump, complete with a tiny glow stick-clad baby, making the announcement all the more heartwarming.

Hinting at her due date, Hilary captioned the video with a clever reference to her next big project, writing, “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider’s love story

Hilary and entrepreneur Philip Schneider tied the knot in August 2018 after dating for approximately a year and a half. The couple got engaged in 2016 during a trip to Colorado before exchanging vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony in California. They welcomed their twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, in April 2023. Now, three years later, they are preparing to begin another chapter as a family of five.

Hilary Swank’s work front

On the professional front, Hilary was last seen in the thriller series Yellowjackets. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for Showtime, the show also starred Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Samantha Hanratty, among others.

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