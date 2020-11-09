  1. Home
Hilary Swank CLAPS BACK after being trolled for her political opinion; Says ‘I stand up for what I believe in’

Hilary Swank recently slammed a troll who criticised her for sharing her political views on Instagram after the US Election. Scroll down to see what Hilary said to the social media user.
Hilary Swank recently defended herself on social media! The 46-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to her Instagram on Sunday (November 8) to repost a photo of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris posing with her great-nieces after giving her victory speech the night before. “The first, but not the last: Vice President-elect @kamalaharris,” Hilary wrote with the post, quoting with Kamala said in her speech the night before. One of Hilary‘s followers then took to the comments to call her out for sharing her political opinion.

 

“I don’t think it’s ever smart for celebrities to share their political opinions, 71 million Americans who voted for Trump this election…. Yeah focus…. Because social media and the news do not announce the election,” the follower wrote. “It’s different this time around because we have authoritarians in big tech censoring conservatives. You don’t need to demean yourself for being white. Just be chill.”

 

“I don’t care who likes me and who doesn’t like me. I am an artist, I make art and I stand up for what I believe in,” Hilary wrote back. “And, I’m never quiet on things that matter and always stand up for people that need their voices heard. Which is pretty indicative in the stories I tell.” A fan then took to the comments to support Hilary for standing up for herself. “Great pic-thanks for sharing!! I see the trolls are still following you…”

 

Hilary then responded, writing, “Right? Maybe because secretly in their heart they agree, so they continue to follow to sooth their heart.”

 

