Hilary Swank Reflects On Being A Mom To 20 Month Old Twins; Says ‘Everything Is New Again’

Hilary Swank is the new mom in town. The actress welcomed her 20-month-old twins in 2023 with her husband, Phillip Schneider. In conversation with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Swank shared that with her taking up the role of a mother, everything feels new again.

She went on to state that she feels like 30, while being 50. Opening up on how she spent her Christmas with her kids, Swank revealed that while her kids are still too young to understand traditions, she felt special.

While sitting down for an interview with Kotb and Hager on the Today show, the actress revealed, "Last year was technically their first Christmas, but they were completely unaware. This time, they saw a tree with lights.” She went on to claim that the babies were in awe of the decorations and the lights.

Opening up on how her perspective towards life changed after being a mom, Swank revealed, "Everything is new again.” The actress continued to say, "You hear that, but until you experience it, you'relike,e 'What does that even mean?' But now I know."

The Karate Kid actress went on to say, "Every day with them is so divine. It's such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I'm so happy." Swank turned 50 this year, but "I feel like I'm 30 because I have 20-month-old babies."

Further in her conversation, the actress revealed that before becoming a mom to the 20-month-olds, she had been taking care of her other baby, which has been her career.

The Freedom Writers star revealed, "So I was really career-focused and I wasn't ready to have children in my 20s, or really even in my 30s, and then I hit my 40s and I didn't have a partner. That doesn't mean I had to have a partner.”

She continued to say, "A lot of people get donors, and that's a wonderful option; a lot of people adopt; there's a lot of different ways, and so I was open to anything."

Hilary Swank started her career in films in 1992.

