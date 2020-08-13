Hilary Swank REVEALS the real reason behind her sudden exit from Hollywood in 2014; Find out

In an interview with Health magazine, Hilary Swank recently revealed the reason behind her decision to take a break from acting in 2014. The PS I Love You actress told the publication that she needed time off to take care of her dad’s health who needed a lung transplant at the time.

PS I Love You star Hilary Swank took a break from acting in 2014 and is just now opening up about the reason behind the sudden decision. The 46-year-old actress, who will next star on Netflix’s Away series, took some time away from the limelight in 2014 to care for her ailing father who was in need of a lung transplant. “It was supposed to be a year, because it takes a year to see if an organ transplant takes,” Hilary shared in an interview with Health magazine. “A lung transplant is the most difficult of all, as it’s an incredibly delicate organ.”

She added, “The plan was to take off a year. I became my dad’s health advocate. One year quickly turned into two, and then three. And, thank God, prayers were answered. He is healthy and doing really well five-plus years later.”

Although she pulled it off, Hilary also explained that becoming a health advocate isn’t for everyone. “It takes a lot of energy, love, and edifying yourself on the matter at hand,” she admits. “The ups and downs are so challenging and can be overwhelming.” Her advice to those taking on that role? “Make sure that you’re taking time for yourself and that you vocalize what your needs are to the people who are around you so they can help support you.”

Hilary will next be starring in Netflix’s new show--Away. Swank will be portrayed as an astronaut who is leading the first mission to Mars. While executing a Mars mission, Hilary’s character must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (played by Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (played by Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Hilary’s much-anticipated film Away will premiere on Netflix on September 4.

