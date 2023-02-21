Hill Street Blues star Barbara Bosson dies at 83

Barbara Bosson, the popular primetime actor of the hit 1980s show Hill Street Blues, is no more. She passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The actress was 83. Bosson is survived by her two children – daughter Melissa, son Jesse, and two grandchildren.

Barbara Bosson’s son Jesse Bochco, who is a TV director and producer by profession, took to his Instagram space to confirm the unfortunate news with his friends and followers. Jesse shared a sweet throwback picture featuring his mother Barbara, who held a toddler Jesse in her arms, as she posed outdoors on a sunny day in the 1970s.

Bochco also penned down a sweet caption along with the picture as he remembered his late mother. It read, "More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at. When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn't, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama. Barbara "Babs" Bosson Bochco 1939 – 2023 (red heart emoji)”

Barbara Bosson gained popularity with her performance as Fay Furillo in the 1980’s primetime show called Hill Street Blues, which aired on NBC from 1981 to 1987. It was created by the late actress’ then husband, Steven Bochco. Bosson earned five consecutive Emmy nominations from 1981 to 1985 for her performance as Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Hill Street Precinct Captain Frank Furillo (played Daniel J. Travanti). She left the show in 1985 amid season 6, as her husband was fired by the production company MTM Enterprises, because of creative and financial differences.

After a decade, Baraba Bosson got another Emmy Nomination for her portrayal of Miriam Grasson in Murder One – another show created by her husband Steven.

Bosson and Bochco collaborated on several shows before their divorce in 1997, 27 years after their marriage. These shows include, Richie Brockelman – a spin-off of Rockford Files, Private Eye, Hooperman, where she appeared opposite John Ritter, and the ‘90s show Cop Rock.

One of her most memorable roles was in the 1984 movie The Last Starfighter.