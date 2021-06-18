The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter expecting first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock

Kaitlynn Carter announced her pregnancy with an adorable silhouette photo flaunting her baby bump.

Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock are taking a big step ahead in their relationship. Kaitlynn took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first baby with her boyfriend. The announcement was made in a gorgeous post that showed Carter cradling her baby bump through a silhouette photo of herself and Brock. The Hills star captioned the picture with a black heart emoji.

Kaitlynn shared the big news on Thursday as she posted a picture along with her boyfriend which shows their shadows against a rock wall and Carter's baby bump was seen visibly in the same. The news of Kaitlynn's pregnancy has certainly left her The Hills: New Beginnings co-stars in a state of joy and they did take to Instagram to comment on Carter's post to congratulate her.

Carter's co-star Caroline D'Amore left one of the sweetest comments for the parents-to-be as she wrote, "Yessssssss!!! So happy for two of my favorite people. Can't wait to meet your little. You two are going to be the best parents!" Also, Audrina Patridge commented saying, "Cutest belly!!"

Check out Kaitlynn's post announcing her pregnancy here:

Kaitlynn and Kristopher have been dating since May 2020 and it looks like the couple is in their happiest phase at the moment. Carter was previously married to her Hills co-star Brody Jenner but the duo split in August 2019 following which, Carter had a brief romance with Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus and Carter's romance ended in September 2019 and it was recently revealed by sources that the duo still remain friends after their brief romance.

