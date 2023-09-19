'Hired by Deadpool as his getaway driver': When Karan Soni was 'surprised' that his Deadpool role Dopinder was given more 'cool stuff to do'

Karan Soni became famous for his role as a cab driver in the Deadpool franchise. He went on to reveal details about essaying the role. While the first film showed him in a minor role but in Deadpool 2 his role was expanded significantly. In a 2018 interview with PTI, the actor shared his experience working on the sets of the superhero movie.

Karan Soni once spoke about playing Dopinder in the Deadpool franchise

Shedding some light on his character in the movie, Karan Soni said, “The sequel takes place two years after the first film. My character, Dopinder, has now been fully hired by Deadpool as his getaway driver. He is working 100% for Deadpool... I get to do a lot of different things in this film."

He added, “The second one is more about Dopinder working with Deadpool and being like ‘I am ready for more stuff’. He is more into work and career stuff than love. But it’s really fun. The storyline, where it goes, everyone will be surprised. I even get a catchphrase. Dopinder wants to help Deadpool fight... To become a superhero.”

The actor further continued, “But Deadpool right away says ‘You’re gonna die’ and ‘There’s no way you’re gonna do it’. So, Dopinder has to prove to him that he is ready to take on more responsibility.”

Karan Soni on working with Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool crew

Talking about how he started with the project, the actor revealed, “When I signed up, it was for four movies because the writers and Ryan always had a plan that the character should be in more than one movie.”

He mentioned how the makers of Deadpool decided to make a sequel right away “when the first movie came out and did exceptionally well.” Soni added, “I got an email from Ryan two years ago, saying ‘You’re going to be in sequel.’”

Further describing his thoughts on knowing he was a part of Deadpool 2, Karan shared, “So I was really excited, but I didn’t know what my story was and what I’ll be doing in it. I had a feeling that I might be doing the same thing but then I read the script.”

Adding further, the actor revealed, “I was really surprised because he gave me like all the cool stuff to do. I honestly was like ‘oh, I hope I can pull this off’. But it was really fun and it was nice of Ryan to put me in the film a lot more. I personally loved working with him as well as with new cast members Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz.”

Advertisement

Karan’s character was introduced with the popular Hindi song Mera Joota Hai Japani playing in the background. This seemed like a deliberate choice by the filmmakers to appeal to Indian audiences. Speaking about this, Karan said, “When we filmed all that stuff, they never played the songs. We had to pretend the songs were playing in the background. They put the songs later. There is a whole bit in the opening where I am listening to music. So I pretended to listen to music in that scene.”

About Karan Soni

Karan Soni is an Indian-American actor who rose to fame after Deadpool. He also voiced Pavitr Prabhakar who plays the Indian Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

ALSO READ: Deadpool 3: New Marvel X-Men character rumored to join the cast; Everything we know so far