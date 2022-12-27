His Dark Materials Season 3: James McAvoy dubs Dafne Keen’s Lyra ‘Spartacus’: 5 things to know

His Dark Materials Season 3 is finally out. The fantasy mystery drama series is based on the novel trilogy written by Philip Pullman, and features Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, and James McAvoy, among others, in key roles. The latest season picks up right where the last season left off. Recently the star cast and producers of the show graced the New York Comic Con where they were seen passionately speaking about the beloved characters. Moreover, they also spilled some beans on what the audience can expect from the new season. As per Comingsoon.net, James McAvoy, while addressing a question about his character Lord Asriel’s portrayal in Season 3, said that this time around, his character arc is mostly focused on ‘unpacking’ certain emotional issues. He further adds that Lord Asriel will realize that it was not about him in the first place, but rather about his daughter Lyra (Dafne Keen). “What that does to somebody who has ignored their fathering responsibilities his daughter’s entire life because he thinks he’s Spartacus, actually, his daughter is Spartacus, and [you’ll see] what that does to his ego,” McAvoy added.

Speaking about Lyra, the young protagonist of the show is essayed by Dafne Keen Fernández. Dafne is a British and Spanish actress born on January 4th, 2005. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the television serial The Refugees, where she featured as Ana ‘Ani’ Cruz Oliver alongside her father Will Keen. She then went on to star in the 2017 movie Logan, where she played the role of Laura Kinney aka X-23, the child clone of Wolverine. From 2019 onwards, she is being seen in the television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novel trilogy His Dark Materials.

Before you watch His Dark Materials, here are 5 interesting things to know about its young lead Dafne Keen Dafne’s mom Maria Fernandez Ache turned trainer for her in His Dark Materials Dafne’s mother Maria Fernandez Ache is a Spanish actor, writer, and director. She has apparently mentored Dafne all her life. It was no surprise then, that she also trained the young actor for her stint in the fantasy drama, given that Maria was the acting mentor for the show. Dafne Keen is trained in martial arts Dafne has apparently always been an active child. She is trained in martial arts. This proved to be an advantage for the young actress, especially on the sets of Logan. Director James Mangold said that she was always jumping around on the sets, and when she got the opportunity to do stunts and tricks for her on-screen character, she was down to do all of them on her own.

Acting is in her genes Acting is in Dafne Keen’s blood. She is the daughter of British actor Will Keen and Spanish entertainer Maria Fernandez Ache. Will Keen has essayed the role of Michael Adeane in the much-loved series The Crown. He was also seen as Thomas Cranmer in Wolf Hall. As for Maria, in 2015, she shared screen space with Meghan Markle in the British gangster movie Anti-Social. The casting call that discovered Keen for Logan James Mangold had instructed UK casting director Priscilla John to find a 12-year-old girl who knew martial arts, tumbling, and acrobatics. In an interview with Vanity Fair, John shared that even after 500 auditions spread across England and Ireland, she was without any lead. That’s when she decided to search in Spain and one of her associates remembered Keen. After watching her audition tape, Dafne was called to New York to screen test with Hugh Jackman, and she absolutely shone through. Dafne Keen was not sure she would land the role of Lyra in His Dark Materials Keen has prior experience on the screen and is trained in martial arts. Despite this, she thought she would not land the role of Lyra. In an interview with British Vogue, she revealed that she went in to audition for the HBO/BBC production only having read half the book. “I thought, ‘I am not going to get it anyway,’” she said. She was holidaying in Puerto Rico when she was asked to send in another tape. Because of a jellyfish bite, her face was all red and swollen. Keen even joked about it saying that her audition was “with a jelly-face”.

Who is Lyra Belaqua in His Dark Materials? In case you have not tuned in to or read the fantasy trilogy by Philip Pullman yet, let’s get you introduced to Dafne Keen’s character Lyra. Lyra Belaqua, now known as Lyra Silvertongue is one of the main protagonists of the show. She is a young lady from Oxford, Brytain, who lives in a multiverse with several worlds. In her parallel world, everyone has a daemon. A daemon is the soul of a person, and it accompanies them in the form of a person. Lyra’s daemon is Pantalaimon.

