"His greatest gift is..": Robert Downey Jr. shares touching speech for Jon Favreau at walk of fame ceremony

Jon Favreau has been praised by close friend Robert Downey Jr . as the ‘Iron Man’ director was awarded a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Robert Downey Jr. gave a touching statement at Jon Favreau's Walk of Fame ceremony where he shared how the director helped him relaunch his career. Throughout his career, the actor and filmmaker ‘Favreau’ has worked on several remarkable projects, which includes Christmas classic Elf to the Star Wars franchise's big hit ‘The Mandalorian’. He portrayed a prominent role in the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has launched Iron Man 1 and Iron Man 2 . Both movies have brought Favreau and Downey Jr. to stardom.

Favreau has finally received the star after spending 30 iconic years in the industry. Many colleagues, including Downey Jr, Kevin Feige, and Roy Choi attended his ceremony to honor him. The two were also requested to give speeches to laud their friend Favreau and his contributions to Hollywood.

In his speech The Avengers actor said, “His greatest gift is his humanity and then there's the funny, just for the funny alone, this man deserves this star. You will never meet a more searingly sophisticated wit. Why? Because he gets the joke and the joke is often painful. He deeply understands that life is fleeting and if we're not laughing, we're dying,”. The whole speech melts everyone’s heart.

Jon Favreau and RDJ’s History

In the 1980s, Favreau and RDJ made their debut in Hollywood. While RDJ was getting little success in movies, Favreau was enjoying several fleeting television roles. Later, the actors were stuck in their own careers as Favreau was attempting to establish a strong career in Hollywood whereas Downey Jr. was dealing with his substance abuse. Favreau's desire to direction drove him towards his 2001 directorial debut, Made. The two young actors then followed this road of transition from acting to directing which helped them rise to fame. In 2008, Downey and Favreau introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe and since then their bond has been one of the closest in the industry.

