‘His Heart Has Grown Even Bigger’: Deadpool Sidekick Karan Soni On Ryan Reynolds' Evolution As A Father

Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the Deadpool films, recently spoke with PEOPLE about Ryan Reynolds' transformation since becoming a father. Soni, who has worked closely with Reynolds since the first Deadpool film, talked about how Reynolds' role as a father has had a significant impact on him.

Karan Soni’s bond with Ryan Reynolds

Soni spoke about his close relationship with Reynolds at the New York City premiere of the latest Deadpool film. "I feel so bonded to Ryan from that first movie," he said. He talked about how Reynolds' fatherhood has influenced his character and approach to work. "I think honestly, to me, him having his kids has really, I've seen that his heart has just grown even bigger than it was before," Soni added.

Soni observed that Reynolds' increased love for his family has influenced his work on the Deadpool films. He said that he's really putting his entire energy and heart into it, and these movies weirdly are so crass, but they have so much heart, and it all comes from him. Reynolds has embraced both his role as a father and as an actor in the franchise.

Ryan Reynolds' family moments on set

While Reynolds' children did not spend much time on the set of the third film, Soni recalled a touching moment from Deadpool 2. Reynolds included one of his daughters in a scene where actors try out for X-Force.

"There was like a scene in the second one where everyone's auditioning for X-Force, and he had one of his daughters come, and it was the cutest," he recalled. He said he was like, "We're just going to pause for five minutes, and she's going to audition, right?" He said it was just the sweetest thing, and it melted his heart.

Soni expressed gratitude for being a part of the Deadpool franchise and talked about its evolution. He said he feels so bonded to Ryan from that first movie. He mentioned that the original film, which premiered in 2016, had a scrappy, indie vibe that resonated with him.

The actor said that when they made the first film, it felt like an indie superhero film. He said it was crazy that they were doing their scrappy little thing, and now it's become a big thing. So the first film is always very close to him.

With Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters on July 26, fans can expect to see more of Reynolds' contributions to the franchise.

