‘His heart is probably golden-colored’: Revisiting the time Jenny Slate shared details about her relationship with Chris Evans, post break-up

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans dated briefly while they were co-stars in the movie Gifted. A month after their break-up became public, Slate spoke to New York Magazine about her experience of dating Chris Evans. Even post break-up, Slate only had good things to say about the Captain America actor.

Jenny Slate once shared things she loved most about Chris Evans when they dated briefly

Slate disclosed the things she liked most in Evans and loved how he would host game-nights. Divulging further, she said, "I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious. He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play games. That's it. I was like, 'I'd better not discount this, because this is purity.'"

Jenny also shared, "What's the same about us is not just that we're from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart.”

Speaking about Evans further, the actress continued, “He's really vulnerable, and he's really straightforward. He's like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them.” Slate added, “It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."

Jenny Slate also revealed her experience of dating Chris Evans

Recalling her experience about how they started dating, Slate told New York Magazine, "I remember him saying to me, 'You're going to be one of my closest friends. I was just like, 'Man, I f--king hope this isn't a lie, because I'm going to be devastated if this guy isn't my friend.'"

The actress also admitted, "To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?', I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank? I mean, I understand why I think I'm beautiful, but if you've had a certain lifestyle and I'm a very, very different type of person—I don't want to be an experiment."

Speaking about the equation Evans and she shared, Slate added, "If you are a woman who really cares about her freedom, her rights, her sense of being an individual, it is confusing to go out with one of the most objectified people in the entire world."

Jenny also shared her experience when random women would approach her, she recalled, "being like, 'Oh my God, is that Chris Evans? He's so hot!' You're like, 'How dare you? That's my boyfriend. But yes, he's so hot.' Of course, it didn't help that in Hollywood, "I'm considered some sort of alternative option, even though I know I'm a majorly vibrant sexual being."

Meanwhile, speaking of Chris Evans, the actor was last seen in Ghosted that released earlier this year. He will be seen on the silver screen next in his movie Red One with Dwayne Johnson.

