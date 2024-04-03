Kiernan Shipka, known for her role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, expressed deep sadness over the passing of her co-star, Chance Perdomo, who tragically passed away on March 29, 2024. Here's what Shipka said.

Kiernan Shipka pays tribute to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo

Shipka took to Instagram to pay tribute to Perdomo, she said, “Chancey Pants. Oh man, this hurts, he was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine…”

She continued, “As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)”

The actress said, “His humanity was a generous gift to me and so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Perdomo played the role of Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He was a warlock cousin of Sabrina portrayed by Kiernan Shipka.

Advertisement

Gen V expressed grief for the late star in a joint statement

Apart from his role in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Perdomo was also a series regular on Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys. Following his untimely passing, his co-stars from Gen V shared a joint statement on social media, expressing their condolences and remembering the special moments they shared with him.

They shared in the tribute note, “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss,” the statement reads. “We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

Chance Perdomo's publicist broke the news of his untimely demise

Perdomo's publicist confirmed the heartbreaking news of his passing due to a motorcycle accident. The statement given to Variety read, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” it continued, “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.”

The statement concluded saying, “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The exact location of Perdomo's accident remains undisclosed, adding to the shock and disbelief surrounding his sudden departure.

ALSO READ: Joker 2 Folie à Deux First Poster Out; Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dance A Moonlit Waltz