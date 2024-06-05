‘His Life Has Improved’: Source Says Will Smith Has ‘Learned a Lot’ From Oscars Slap Incident And Is Ready To Move Forward

Will Smith has left behind the infamous Oscar slap incident, multiple insider sources claim. The actor is all set to return to the big screen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die opposite Martin Lawrence, the fourth installment in their action-comedy franchise. The movie will surely determine Smith's star power in Hollywood since he chose to maintain a low profile after the slap drama.

"I think he is ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low,” one friend of Smith told PEOPLE adding, "He will always be a private guy in his personal life, but he loves the attention on the big screen that he richly deserves with his level of talent."

What happened at the Oscars with Will Smith?

Will Smith got onstage at the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, and slapped Chris Rock in front of millions watching the ceremony. The confrontation was over a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Minutes later, Smith went on to win the prize for Best Actor for his role in the sports drama King Richard.

It all began when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, comparing her to Demi Moore in the 1997 film G.I. Jane, saying, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, I can't wait to see it, all right?” While many audience members laughed, Pinkett Smith appeared unamused. Jada Smith has previously spoken about living with alopecia, which resulted in her decision to shave her head.

As people were shocked, Smith yelled the infamous words, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.” Later, Smith sent an official resignation to the Academy, stripping him of his membership in the Oscars awards body. The Academy then decided to ban the actor from the Oscars and any related Academy events for the next 10 years.

How has Will Smith reflected on the past?

A source in the film industry says Smith "has had plenty of time to reflect on his life and is doing well" now. "He wants to move forward and continue with his career. His life has improved and he is optimistic with a lot of projects upcoming," adds the source.

Smith is now more aware of his future actions and believes that time is a real healer. Furthermore, the Hollywood star is an emotional guy and he knows he has made many blunders but he has been through all this with help and has moved forward now.

Meanwhile, all seems to be well between Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, too. Sources say that she is in a good place and has been with him non-stop. The actress previously revealed that she and Smith are separated but remain married, and she has attended several Bad Boys premieres to support him.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is slated to hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

