‘His Wisdom Fueled Me’: Arsenio Hall Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Coming To America Co-Stars James Earl Jones And John Amos

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the death of two famous personalities.

Arsenio Hall is paying respect to two of his most influential co-stars, James Earl Jones and John Amos, who have passed away. In a touching essay published by News One on October 4, Hall reflects on how both actors influenced his life and work.

James Earl Jones, who died in September at 93, was remembered for his exceptional talent and personality. Hall opens his tribute with a stunning statement: "In all the years I’ve called Hollywood home, I have never once heard anyone say, 'James Earl Jones is an a------.' That is a rarity in a town where friends and enemies too often wear the same faces." Jones has gained a great deal of respect and appreciation over his career.

Hall recalls making the sequel to their great film, Coming to America, titled Coming 2 America, where Jones, due to health issues, shot his scenes in New York while the rest of the group was in Atlanta.

Despite the distance, Hall appreciated his time with Jones while filming the original 1988 film. The senior actor counseled him on how to approach this one.

Hall wrote that as a young Black performer, being able to ask Jones for acting advice was a gift he had never taken for granted. He reminisced how Jones' wisdom had fueled and inspired him throughout his career.

Hall was particularly impressed by Jones' performance in August Wilson's Fences. He recalls a memorable scene: "Snot comes out of his nose, and he wipes it away with the back of his hand." After the show, Jones joked that it was method snotting.

John Amos, who died in August at 84, played an essential part in Hall's life. Hall referred to Amos as a human ray of sunshine. While filming Coming 2 America, Hall was anxious to share scenes with Amos to watch his contagious energy. He had written: "He was a special guy, magnetic in his ability to pull one close to him with no effort at all."

Hall appreciated Amos' intelligence and integrity, which were difficult to find. He recalled Amos' iconic role as James Evans in the 1970s TV series Good Times, which offered a glimpse into the challenges of a working-class Black man. Hall stated that James Evans provided an intimate view into the life of a working-class Black man trying to make it.

Hall admitted that while working on Coming 2 America, Amos' health began to decline. However, he treasured the peaceful moments they shared between takes and during premieres. He stated that the quiet moments he spent walking with him and helping him to the set were ones he would remember for the rest of his life.

