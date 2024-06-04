Hit Man Filmmaker Richard Linklater Announces New Movie On Songwriters Rodgers and Hart Titled Blue Moon

Richard Linklater is woking on a new movie. Comedy thriller Hit Man is one the succesful films by the renowned filmmaker. His upcoming movie is titled as Blue Moon. The storyline is said to have been inspired by the real life muscial partnership of the duo and a ballad composed by American songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart in 1934.

In 1925, Rodgers and Hart experienced their first successful Broadway musical titled The Garrick Gaieties through their song Manhattan was released into the world of cinema leading to many hit musicals and movies. Their blockbuster ballad Blue Moon went to be rendered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, The Marcels, and others.

Together, they wrote twenty-eight musicals and over five hundred songs which are still regarded as classic examples of the genre; some of the most famous include My Funny Valentine, A Connecticut Yankee, My Heart Stood Still, Bewitched, Here In My Arms, Bothered and Bewildered, Have You Met Miss Jones?, and The Blue Room, and many more.

Nonetheless, increasingly worsening alcoholism and mental health problems ultimately led to Hart’s inability to work with Rodgers anymore.

What is Richard Linklater's Blue Moon about?

The film of the same title tells about how Hart tried to maintain his dignity after Rodgers had achieved success on Broadway with Oklahoma!.

After splitting up with Hart, Rodgers joined hands with Oscar Hammerstein II who wrote lyrics for Oklahoma! in 1943. This revolutionary musical brought together music, words and dance within a story line hence making it simply one of its kind; accordingly placing Rodgers & Hammerstein among the most successful tandems in any branch of musical theatre.

Deadline reports that Robert Kaplow has written the script for Blue Moon. He has previously worked with Linklater in 2008 for the film, Me and Orson Welles. John Sloss, Linklater’s manager will also produce it along with the Hit Man filmmaker himself. The realse date of the Rodgers and Hart film has not been revealed yet.

