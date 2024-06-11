Hit Man Stars Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Share Unique Method For Planning Intimate Scenes

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the film Hit Man

Hollywood's eye candy Glen Powell is high on success with his recent flicks, Netflix's Hit Man and Prime Video's The Blue Angels and Universal Twisters, dropping in rapid succession.

Hit Man is all about Powell's hard work, humor, and a good, old-fashioned bit of charm as the character Gary Johnson, but the best and hottest thing about the film is also Powell’s chemistry with Adria Arjona, who plays Madison, a woman who’s looking to have her abusive husband killed but instead steals Gary’s heart.

Moreover, by integrating sensuality and authenticity into the storyline, both actors shift their focus to the idea of self-identity. Powell says, “This concept of identity and self is so interesting because, as you move through life, so often people describe us as having an identity that we almost feel stuck in. We almost become derivatives of those labels."

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona share their approach to understanding intimate scenes

For the crackling chemistry to show between the two leads, Glen Powell and Adria Arjona took a collaborative and artistic approach that went beyond conventional filmmaking. To inculcate sensuality into the narrative, Arjona suggested creating a Pinterest board, allowing both actors to share and discuss visual inspirations from their favorite flicks and art.

“Everyone finds different things sensual,” Arjona explains. “It was interesting to see both of our perspectives, hone in and start molding it from that sense. It sparked conversations that you wouldn’t normally have because we were in the process of creating it,” Arjona added.

Powell also concurred and further mentioned that many times, intimate scenes in movies seem forced or overly awkward. However, in this particular film, those scenes play a vital role in the transformation and exploration of one's identity.

Did you know Hit Man was inspired by a true story?

While most people perhaps still believe Hit Man to be a fiction film, it is inspired by the unbelievable true story of the late Gary Johnson, a Texas man who worked for the Houston police department, posing as a contract killer.

Johnson’s story was captured in a 2001 Texas Monthly article. The film transforms into a noir romantic comedy, blending slapstick humor with Powell's performance as various hitmen who must cater to different client requirements and accordingly dress up and play different characters, including a Patrick Bateman lookalike from American Psycho, a Tilda Swinton-esque character with a red wig, etc.

