Hit Man Trailer: Glen Powell Looks Unrecognizable As He Goes Undercover In Richard Linklater’s Romantic Thriller

Hit Man, the 2023 action comedy film co-produced and directed by Richard Linklater, stars the charismatic Glen Powell as an undercover Houston police officer posing as a hitman. The screenplay, co-written by Powell and Linklater, draws inspiration from a Texas Monthly article. Premiering at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023, the movie is set for a June 7, 2024, Netflix release. Powell's performance, showcased in the teaser trailer, highlights his rising career. The film's intriguing premise revolves around a professor's unexpected journey into the world of fake hitmen, with dollops of deception, delight, and a captivating love story.

Glen Powell’s assassin persona in Hit Man

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Richard Linklater and Glen Powell's highly anticipated dark comedy, Hit Man. Scheduled for release on June 7 in the US and select countries, with a limited theatrical run preceding it, the film has generated considerable buzz as one of the fall festival circuit's standout crowdpleasers.

Adapted from the 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article by Skip Hollandsworth, the movie centers on a Houston police associate (played by Powell) who adopts the guise of a hitman to apprehend willing clients. The plot takes a twist when he becomes emotionally invested in saving a woman (portrayed by Adria Arjona) trapped in an abusive relationship, leading to a series of comedic escapades. The cast also includes Austin Amelio, Retta, and Molly Bernard in pivotal roles.

Fresh off the success of Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone but You, Powell not only stars in but also writes himself the role of a lifetime with Hit Man, a collaboration with Linklater on the script. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival and subsequently enjoying successful screenings in Toronto and New York, the film received praise from Variety's chief film critic Owen Gleiberman, who lauded it as being "studded with delicious moments."

Richard Linklater, renowned for his works like the Before romance trilogy, cult favorite Dazed and Confused, and the groundbreaking Boyhood, explores themes of adolescence and aging. Linklater and Powell have previously teamed up on projects such as the college baseball ensemble comedy Everybody Wants Some!! and the animated fable Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood, both released on Netflix.

Glen Powell talks about Hit Man

During the Sundance Film Festival, Glen Powell and Richard Linklater, co-writer and director of Hit Man, made an appearance at the Variety Studio presented by Audible.

During the interaction at the festival, Powell talked about his co-star Adria Arjona saying, “She’s a crazy hard worker and talented. I remember we were looking at who to play the role…we didn’t have anyone in mind when we were writing it but we knew it was the lynchpin of everything. If you didn’t buy her humanity and vulnerability…you have to have some special magic and Adria really has it.”

Produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan, and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, along with Powell and his production company BarnStorm Productions, Hit Man is poised to be a standout addition to Netflix's diverse lineup.

