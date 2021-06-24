5 celebrities who got married in their 20s; Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande and more

Celebrities such as Ariana Grande took the world by surprise with their unexpectedly sudden weddings. Read more to know other celebs who tied the knot when they were young.

Finding love is rare and for celebrities, it's sometimes even more difficult given that they are under constant limelight. Although some celebrities seem to believe that if you find 'the one', never let them go. If you happen to take a look at today's major celebrities, several A-list stars are married and some even tied the knot as early as in their twenties. There's no right time or age for marriage and looks like celebs such as Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande certainly believe it.

Grande surprised fans with her hush-hush wedding last month to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Though the 27-year-old singer isn't the only one to have gotten hitched at a young age. The Jonas Brothers singer, Nick Jonas is also among the list of major celebrities who tied the knot much sooner than what fans would have expected.

While it has been a delight watching these celebrities find love and also gush about their partners after tying the knot, they did leave a host of their fans heartbroken after getting hitched at a young age. Here's a look at celebrities got hitched in their 20s.

Ariana Grande

It still seems a little hard to believe that Ariana Grande is a married woman. The 27-year-old singer tied the knot with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony in Montecito. The singer also shared some tasteful pictures from her wedding later on social media.

Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brother had a whirlwind romance with actress and the couple soon took the big step and got married in not one but two wedding ceremonies in India. The singer was 26 at the time of his wedding.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is yet another singer who got married quite young. The singer tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin first in a court wedding on September 13, 2018. Justin married the love of his life at the age of 24 and since mentioned it in several interviews that he hasn't ever regretted it.

Hailey Baldwin

The model was merely 21 when she married Justin Bieber but as they say, there's no right time when it comes to falling in love and making the big commitment. Hailey famously also expressed her experience of tying the knot young saying 'lived enough life' to marry at the age of 21.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner became a household name thanks to her portrayal of Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones. While one would have expected the actress to take her time when it came to finding her life partner, Turner found true love in Joe Jonas and decided to take make things official soon. The actress married Jonas in two separate ceremonies, one in Vegas and another in France at the age of 22.

While we are thrilled about these celebrities finding their life partners in their 20s, what are your thoughts on celebs marrying young? Tell us in comments below.

