Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek & Samuel L Jackson wreak havoc together; Watch

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson promise some crazy action and laughs in this trailer of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

The sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard is here and the trailer of the film titled Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard has now been released. With Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek reprising their roles, the film also has some new additions including Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman. The trailer of the action-comedy promises some good laughs and particularly wins hearts as it's set to Britney Spears' popular track Hit Me Baby One More Time.

The trailer of the sequel begins with Reynolds winning a Bodyguard of the year honour and is soon seen sitting in a therapist's office discussing his deadly dream. After being advised to take a vacation take a sabbatical from being a bodyguard, Reynolds' Michael Bryce finds himself being forcefully taken out of his break by Salma Hayek's Sonia who essays the role of Samuel L Jackson's character, Darius Kincaid's wife and is known to be an international con artist.

Check out the trailer here:

The trio is soon back together and up to no good as they take on some vengeful men. Laced with enough comedic moments and action, the film looks like a breezy entertainer that will be packed with some good laughs especially with the equation between Reynolds and Hayek's characters.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard also stars Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson and Richard E. Grant in supporting roles. Directed by Patrick Hughes who also helmed its prequel, the film is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2021, in the US.

