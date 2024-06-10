Hoa Xuande Reveals Sandra Oh and Robert Downy Jr Were 'Supportive' and 'Generous' on The Sympathizer Sets

Hoa Xuande, the 36-year-old Australian actor, found himself in a dream role alongside Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. on the set of HBO's The Sympathizer. Fresh off his nomination for a Gotham TV Award, Xuande was pleasantly surprised by the unwavering support from his seasoned co-stars. Sandra Oh, who portrayed his character's love interest, was a pillar of support, advocating for him when he couldn't.

Meanwhile, Downey Jr. brought humor and invaluable advice, making Xuande feel at ease. Reflecting on the experience, Xuande describes it as a career peak, filled with challenges, camaraderie, and a nonlinear storyline that promises viewers endless rewatch value.

The Australian actor, 36, who was nominated for a Gotham TV Award for his leading role on the HBO series, tells PEOPLE that he was happily surprised by the support he received from his costars — particularly Oh, 52.

"Sandra really stood by me throughout all of the shooting period because she knew what it was like for a young actor to start out," he says of Oh, who played Sofia Mori, a love interest for his character. "She really spoke up on my behalf when I felt like I couldn't. I really appreciated that."

Downey Jr., 59, was equally easy to get along with - and offered some tips of his own for Xuande. "Robert is just the most funny, down-to-earth, self-deprecating, silly kind of guy to work with. He really made me feel like I was working with just another actor and he really was supportive and generous in helping me just be confident in my choices," he shares.

Xuande as a CIA Agent and so much more

Xuande played a spy referred to only as "The Captain" in the limited series, which saw Downey Jr. take on multiple roles, including as an underground CIA agent who became Captain's boss when he fled Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

As Captain flees South Vietnam to come to the U.S., he remains a spy for the Viet Cong during a "deep and dark and hilarious journey.".

Taking on the complex story based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel of the same name was challenging, not only because of his costars, but also because of the complex story itself. "Nonlinear timelines" were the "biggest challenge" of playing Captain, according to Xuande.

The Sympathizer is available for streaming on JioCinema.

