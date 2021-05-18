‘Hobbit’ star Graham McTavish reveals he has been cast in GOT’s prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Outlander star Graham McTavish has confirmed that he has been Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in a role known to none so far.

House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to the blockbuster Game of Thrones is currently under production to bring the Westeros on the screen again. The show is set a few hundred years before the events of GOT and will be tracing the origin of many kingdoms. The story of the Targaryen family will be unfolded by going back 300 years and the origin of perhaps the most powerful kingdom will be seen. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Graham McTavish, who has previously starred in the Hobbit franchise and Outlander was seen on the sets wearing his costume.

HBO neither confirmed nor denied Graham’s presence but recently he participated in an interview with the Stylist and mentioned that he has been cast in a mysterious role and has been shooting for the show. While promoting his new documentary, Graham revealed that he is enjoying working on the show and said, “I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons.”

The word is not out yet on the role he will be portraying. The drama is from co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and executive producer and saga author George R.R. Martin. HBO is developing over 6 prequels of GOT and they are in various stages of production, of course, there is a on-stage musical being planned as well.

