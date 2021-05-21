Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy returning for Disney cult classic's sequel

Disney's Halloween cult classic, Hocus Pocus is all set to return for a second installment and here's what we know.

Disney's 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus is all set to get a sequel and guess what? The original cast of the film including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will be back for the sequel that will be making its way to the streaming platform, DisneyPlus. Hocus Pocus 2 is expected to drop in 2022 and we can already hear Disney fans going all gaga as they wait to see this amazing cast return for some more spooky fun.

The sequel will have Midler return as Winifred Sanderson, and Parker and Najimy as her sisters, Sarah and Mary, just like the original film. According to Deadline, the sequel's plot will revolve around, three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and who knows what havoc they will wreck this time.

Hocus Pocus 2 is being directed by Anne Fletcher who has taken over from Adam Shankman who was earlier suggested to direct the sequel. Fletcher is known to have directed 2006 film, Step Up starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and also Katherine Heigl starrer romantic comedy, 27 Dresses.

Check out Sarah Jessica Parker's post announcing the sequel:

As reported by Deadline, Adam Shankman had to move on from the project due to scheduling conflicts and addressing the same, he said, "As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work", via Deadline.

The Hocus Pocus sequel doesn't exactly come as a surprise given that talks were reported about an apparent sequel in the works, back in 2019.

