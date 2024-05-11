Hoda Kotb Posts About Her Workout; Says She's Been 'Slacking' But Not Anymore

Hoda Kotb is kicking off her week with some Monday motivation to get everyone pumped up!

On May 6th, Hoda Kotb, who co-hosts the Today show, shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she was at the gym, getting her workout in bright and early at 3:30 in the morning before heading to work for the morning show. She also shared an inspirational message to kickstart the day!

she explained, “Okay, I've been slacking on my workouts lately because there’s no time, I keep telling myself “But you know what? She added on that particular day, she woke up with a different mindset, and said today, ‘Today’s the day. Today’s the day. Today’s the day!’ So we restart, okay? Let’s do it. You got it. Get up and then think, ‘Today’s the day.’”

Morning Motivation: Hoda Kotb's Inspiring Start to the Day

The mom of two chuckled and said she really wanted to hit snooze, but she's glad she didn't. She's ready to tackle the day with enthusiasm. So, let's do this! Go get 'em! She added.

Lots of people praised Kotb in the comments for waking up early and going to the gym. Even Bethenny Frankel and her Today coworker Bobbie Thomas left messages cheering her on.

Someone wrote, “You got this Hoda! Thank you for the inspiration..you make such a positive impact on the lives of others…thank you ❤️”.

Another follower said, “Yep… morning workout = feeling like a million bucks for the rest of the day!!! Good job getting up and getting it done. You’ll feel the difference. 🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳”

Finding Peace in the Chaos: Insights from Making Space

In a podcast episode from April of her Making Space show, the author of "Hope Is a Rainbow" mentioned how she enjoys having some quiet time before her busy days kick in.

She mentioned that during that time, she spent 20 minutes meditating and doing some writing. She also does a "spirit check," asking herself what her spirit and body need for the day ahead.

She explained that sometimes she needs a manicure, other times she needs to take a walk in nature, or perhaps she needs a break or a hot bath. She writes down whatever she feels she needs at that moment.

